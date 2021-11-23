TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in TEGNA by 44.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 61.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research cut TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

