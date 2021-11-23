Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.91

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80.

About Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

