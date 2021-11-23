Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Citigroup

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.59.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE TDOC opened at $109.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.05. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $3,370,130 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $148,532,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.