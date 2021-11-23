Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) Declares Dividend of GBX 27

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:TEP opened at GBX 1,482 ($19.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 31.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,192.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,162.47. Telecom Plus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 993.65 ($12.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,514 ($19.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

