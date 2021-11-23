Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) Declares Dividend of GBX 27

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:TEP opened at GBX 1,482 ($19.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 31.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,192.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,162.47. Telecom Plus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 993.65 ($12.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,514 ($19.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
About Telecom Plus
Recommended Story: Upside/Downside
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.