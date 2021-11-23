Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays cut Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.
Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Telefónica Company Profile
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
