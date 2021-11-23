Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays cut Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

