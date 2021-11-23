Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $4.69

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.49. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 40,069 shares changing hands.
TEF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.
The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.
About Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
