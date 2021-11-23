Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $4.69

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.49. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 40,069 shares changing hands.

TEF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Get Telefónica alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. FMR LLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Telefónica by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Telefónica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.