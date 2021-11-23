Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHY remained flat at $$18.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

