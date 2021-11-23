TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 14th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 990,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TELUS by 95.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,938,000 after buying an additional 3,211,284 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,066,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,254,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter worth approximately $16,928,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

TU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

