Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick Sells 1,920 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,171. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -145.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tenable by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

