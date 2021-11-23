Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded down $10.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,146.44. The stock had a trading volume of 263,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,897,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $501.79 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $925.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $753.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,446,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,343,789. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

