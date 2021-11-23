Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

TUFBY opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22. Thai Union Group Public has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

About Thai Union Group Public

Thai Union Group Public Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of frozen, chilled and canned seafood. It operates through the following segments: Ambient Seafood, Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Business and Pet Food, Value-Added and Other. The Ambient Seafood segment includes tuna, sardine, salmon, specialty seafood and pelagic fishes.

