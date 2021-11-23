The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stake Increased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 232.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,271 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average of $64.17. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

