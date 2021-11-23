The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,637 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,364,064 shares of company stock worth $109,290,711 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $46.73 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.72.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

