The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the October 14th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE SRV traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,297. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.46 per share, for a total transaction of $438,989.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 27,392 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 36.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $248,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.