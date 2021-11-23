The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the October 14th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of NYSE SRV traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,297. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 27,392 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 36.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $248,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
