The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Update

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the October 14th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $350.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.16 and a 200 day moving average of $320.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $357.82.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,273,257 shares of company stock worth $776,652,663. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

