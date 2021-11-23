The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Lifted by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $15,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock opened at $350.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $357.82. The company has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,273,257 shares of company stock valued at $776,652,663 in the last 90 days. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

