The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€241.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €241.00 ($273.86) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($207.95) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €196.00 ($222.73) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €209.83 ($238.45).

EPA:RI opened at €211.00 ($239.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €197.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €187.25. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

