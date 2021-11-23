The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stake Boosted by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1,677.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,757 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker makes up approximately 1.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.47. The stock had a trading volume of 56,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,704. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.15 and its 200-day moving average is $128.18. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

