The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Mosaic by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

