The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will post $605.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $669.80 million and the lowest is $544.00 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $748.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.88. 278,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,225. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $139.20 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

