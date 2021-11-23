The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.63.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,777 shares of company stock worth $16,541,741 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.