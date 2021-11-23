The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,777 shares of company stock worth $16,541,741 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 28.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.