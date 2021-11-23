THEKEY (TKY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $219,139.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $219,139.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.