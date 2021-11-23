TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TheMaven stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. TheMaven has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

TheMaven Company Profile

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

