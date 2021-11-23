Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:THR opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 93,464 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the second quarter worth approximately $970,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermon Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 552,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 117,460 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Thermon Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 558,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thermon Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 302,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermon Group (THR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.