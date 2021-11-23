TheStreet Upgrades ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $92.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.10. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 16,067 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

