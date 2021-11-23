TheStreet Upgrades Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) to “C-“

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51. Groupon has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Groupon will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Groupon by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Groupon by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

