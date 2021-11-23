Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 454 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 140.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,410. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $126.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.57 and a 200-day moving average of $116.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRS. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,310 shares of company stock worth $3,179,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

