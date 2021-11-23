Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 180,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,728. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

