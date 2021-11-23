Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.47. 55,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,612. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.31 and a twelve month high of $256.39. The company has a market cap of $172.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

