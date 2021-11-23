Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $136.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,200. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $143.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

