Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $11.20 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.7% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 61,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.62. 450,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,425,842. The company has a market capitalization of $265.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average is $59.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.