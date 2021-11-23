Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

NYSE:SKX traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 21,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,564. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

