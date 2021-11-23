Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 1.0% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $68,064,375,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 16,720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after buying an additional 384,562 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,524,000 after buying an additional 311,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after buying an additional 303,884 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,888. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.02 and a 200 day moving average of $201.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $169.09 and a 12-month high of $227.87.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,450 shares of company stock worth $13,983,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

