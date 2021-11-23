THORChain Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $10.54 or 0.00018327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $63.34 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00071046 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00073448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00089611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,330.19 or 0.07530581 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,627.66 or 1.00219528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

