ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 97,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 645,334 shares.The stock last traded at $17.45 and had previously closed at $19.31.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Get ThredUp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. Analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $206,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,346.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,667,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,129,698.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.