Thrive Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on November 30th (NASDAQ:THACU)

Thrive Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:THACU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 30th. Thrive Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

THACU opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Thrive Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

