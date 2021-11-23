Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of CVB Financial worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CVB Financial by 105,891.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 37,062 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CVB Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 22.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 32,667 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 22.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 179,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 33,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 35.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.49. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

