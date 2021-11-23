Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in WesBanco were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 38.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,650,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,445,000 after acquiring an additional 738,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,127,000 after acquiring an additional 299,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,758,000 after acquiring an additional 259,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 13.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after acquiring an additional 128,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.05. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

