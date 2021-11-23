Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 85,529 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,529 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,458,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,698 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 538,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,354,000 after buying an additional 146,368 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10,724.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 140,595 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,448,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,104.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 80,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV opened at $102.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $113.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.12.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

