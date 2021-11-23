Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Titan Machinery also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 18,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,703. The company has a market cap of $858.20 million, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 56.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.