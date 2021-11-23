Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.

TITN opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.51.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 56.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Titan Machinery by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Titan Machinery by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

