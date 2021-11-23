Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.
TITN opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.51.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 56.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Titan Machinery by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Titan Machinery by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
