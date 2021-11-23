Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Gap Up to $35.26

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.26, but opened at $37.40. Titan Machinery shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 1,927 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $835.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,458,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,338,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after acquiring an additional 129,073 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 111,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

