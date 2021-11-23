Toast (NYSE:TOST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.68

Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.68 and last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 59455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.72.

TOST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Toast, Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

