Tobu Railway (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Shares Down 10.8%

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF)’s stock price was down 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.39.

About Tobu Railway (OTCMKTS:TBURF)

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. operates a private rail system in the Kanto region. The company's transportation business consists of fixed-route and long distance bus services, taxi services, freight trucking, and other services. It leases various sites for stores, office buildings, houses, and warehouses; and operates amusement parks and tourism business.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Tobu Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tobu Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.