Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 395 ($5.16).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trainline from GBX 383 ($5.00) to GBX 399 ($5.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Trainline in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Trainline to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 412 ($5.38) to GBX 351 ($4.59) in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of LON TRN traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 280.20 ($3.66). 701,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,430. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 253.40 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 338.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 336.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -21.89.

In related news, insider Brian McBride sold 26,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61), for a total value of £94,805.21 ($123,863.61).

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

