TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $697.72.

Shares of TDG opened at $629.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $639.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $634.18. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $517.37 and a one year high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $47,099,865. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,208,741,000 after acquiring an additional 48,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,562,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,276,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

