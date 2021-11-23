TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 56.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,519,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 550,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 297,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 168.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 248,513 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,143,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,484,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $610.62 million, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.42.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $47,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,981 shares of company stock worth $643,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

