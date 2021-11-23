Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) vs. Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Head to Head Comparison

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

24.7% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of Venus Concept shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Venus Concept’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Venus Concept $78.01 million 0.96 -$81.71 million ($0.68) -2.03

Treace Medical Concepts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venus Concept.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Treace Medical Concepts and Venus Concept, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 1 3 0 2.75 Venus Concept 0 1 2 0 2.67

Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.95%. Venus Concept has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.86%. Given Venus Concept’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Profitability

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A Venus Concept -32.45% -74.67% -18.95%

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts beats Venus Concept on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc. develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss. The company was founded on November 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.