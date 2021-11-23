Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ TRVI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,742. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.06. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 96,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.