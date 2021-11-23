Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Stairs sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $38,188.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,105 shares of company stock worth $533,620. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 980.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,983 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 89,821 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 23.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.